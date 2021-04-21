Arrests
• Joseph David Wren, 32, 1305 N. Johnson Chapel Road, Morgan County; trafficking in illegal drugs-methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Travon Deloney, 21, 1609 Sherman St. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jason Allen Wilkerson, 45, 18069 Sunflower Way, Athens; ex-felon in possession of a firearm; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500, (Limestone sheriff)
• Tevin Jamel Stanley, 30, 202 Sugar Hollow Road, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Wayne Scott, 58, 26927 Pettusville Road, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shannon Lee Cochran, 45, 26708 Nick Davis Road, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Pamela Faye Rich, 41, 3278 County Road 33, Killen; drug trafficking and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set on the trafficking charge and bail set at $2,000 on the misdemeanor charges. (Athens police)
• Billy Joe Carruth Jr., 49, 20172 Piney Chapel Road, Athens; third-degree burglary and second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set on the burglary charge and bail set at $5,000 on the assault charge. (Limestone sheriff)
