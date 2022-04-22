ARRESTS
• Kaleb Robinson, 22, Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Narado Tysean Brinkley, 42, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Kelsie Fay Fletcher, 22, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jimmy Andrews, Toney; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Quintel Chapman, Athens; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mason Gibson Jr., Birmingham; possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ricky Haggermaker Jr., Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessi Ish, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy Whiteley, Hazel Green; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
