ARRESTS
• Nathan Dewight Roden, 31, Lacey’s Spring; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy Jerome Pegues, 50, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $91,000. (Decatur police)
• Chadwick Lamar Alexander, 47, Falkville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• John Louis Lampkin, 57, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Lawrence Lee Azbell, 55, Somerville; failure to register as sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mary Patel, 27, Hartselle; first-degree possession of marijuana, trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $202,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Alexander Harris, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Rodney Gerald Lambert Jr., 50, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Lloyd Richardson, 53, Town Creek; drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Theresa Jean Ortiz, 53, Hazel Green; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Steven Letroy McCurley, 40, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Blake Evan Wallace, 18, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Bethany Berryhill, Huntsville; two counts of distribution of controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Xavier Folks, Huntsville; two counts of domestic violence by strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Stephanie Harper, Danville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kelvin Weakley, Florence; manslaughter; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Allie Whitaker, Pulaski, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rodney Watkins, Athens; two counts of distribution of controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brittney Bertin, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Lane Holland, 36, Anderson; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Summer Hovis, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven McCurley, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Misti N. Meyer, 37, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Blake Wallace, Florence; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
