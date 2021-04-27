ARRESTS
• Victoria Lynn Blankenship, 27, 72 Bernice Private Drive, Danville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Denzel Mosley, 25, 704 Eighth St. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• Kestalis Antwion Driggers, 29, 413 12th Ave., Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Houston Matthew Russell, 35, 1115 Barnett Chapel Road, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Kimberly Leann Wilson, 34, 2212 Old U.S. 431, Owens Crossroads; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cory Antwan Morrow, 40, 306 Memorial Drive N.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,200. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Kent Michael Hasting, 34, 40 Stewart Drive, Cullman; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Cristy Michelle Sharpe, 38, 105 Lynnbrook Drive, Waterloo; first-degree stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Ashley Elizabeth Hayslett, 25, 100 Sanderfer Road, No. 159, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elisha Anne Smith, 44, 8605 Bloodview Drive, Madison; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nikyia Vonshae Jones, 23, 1102 Woodridge Drive, Athens; two counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Athens police)
