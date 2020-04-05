Arrests
• Matthew Bryan Brown, 43, 12004 Sugar Mill Circle S.E., Huntsville; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000 (Morgan County sheriff)
• Darlene Mears Rader, 43, 749 Rock Spring Road, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000 (Morgan County sheriff)
• Danny Ray Glover, 33, 32121 Price Road, Ardmore; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500 (Limestone sheriff)
