ARRESTS
• Nelson Eduardo Perales, 38, 782 Hillsdale St., Columbia, Tennessee; possession of methamphetamines; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Decatur police)
• Archie Lee Williams, 51, 19343 Yarbrough Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Bralyn Christian Parham, 25, 503 Henry Drive, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Limestone sheriff)
