Arrests
• James Stanford Davis, 18, 138 Plo Road, Morgan County; first-degree rape; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan County sheriff)
• Nicholas Edward Oden, 31, Springloop Road, Valhermosa Springs; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Ladarius Kevon Fowler, 19, 52 Dove 2, Cuba; drug trafficking; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,250. (State troopers)
• Barry Wayne McKinney, 41, 22022 Looney Road, Athens; drug trafficking; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone County sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.