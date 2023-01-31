The Aquadome Recreation Center that sits above a former landfill didn't open Monday so the city could investigate an undisclosed maintenance issue, and the closure displaced Decatur Youth Services from another work space.
Mayor Tab Bowling said Monday that he expected the gymnasium, pool and DYS offices at the Aquadome will be closed the rest of the week.
A Friday email from Parks and Recreation to Decatur Swim Team members and adults who use the pool for fitness activities said the pool would be closed beginning Monday because “DYS has stated that they still smell gas in the building and have ever since we did the repairs on it the last time.”
The email said the gas smell led Bowling and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake to close the building on the southeast corner of Eighth Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest.
However, Bowling said Monday “it’s too speculative to provide information” on the shutdown until workers find the issue.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said Building Department employees checked out the recreation center after receiving the complaint and didn’t find a problem.
“They brought in third-party company, Enersolv (Corp.), to check the building,” Ladner said.
Youth Services already is without its former office space at the closed Carrie Matthews Recreation Center. It was previously displaced from space at the former Brookhaven Middle School, which is adjacent to the Aquadome.
Youth Services Director Brandon Watkins said his staff moved out of its Aquadome offices to a DYS facility at Sixth Avenue Northwest and its new boxing/judo facility on Central Parkway Southwest.
Youth Services lost its place for boxing on Alabama 20 last year. Earlier this month, the City Council approved $10,000 to renovate the Central Parkway facility.
Watkins said the renovations aren’t complete but most of the DYS employees at the Aquadome offices moved into offices at the boxing facility while the Aquadome is closed.
“Everybody is crammed in together,” Watkins said. “We have two or three together in each office.”
The boxing facility won’t be ready for students until the middle of February, he said.
Watkins said the DYS after-school tutoring program moved to the Decatur Dream Center, an outreach and recovery center run by Calvary Assembly of God on Eighth Street, across from the Aquadome property. The Boys-2-Men and Girls-2-Women programs won't meet this week, he said.
The Aquadome Recreation Center and surrounding property are part of a 23-acre site that sits on a former municipal and industrial landfill off Eighth Street Southwest that received waste from the 1940s until it was closed in 1964. Brookhaven Middle School also sits above the former landfill.
3M opened its Decatur plant in 1961, and some of its waste was put in the landfill. 3M waste had high levels of perfluoroalkyl substances, referred to as PFAS or “forever chemicals,” and a 2020 study by 3M found PFAS in the soil, groundwater and surface water on both the Aquadome and Brookhaven properties.
Brookhaven, which opened as a middle school in 1971, was closed by Decatur City Schools in 2018. Decatur Youth Services used the facility until 2019, and it has been unoccupied since then. In 2019, Decatur City Schools gave notice of its intent to sue 3M over the contaminants. In 2020, 3M settled the claim by purchasing the Brookhaven property for $1.25 million.
In a 2021 settlement between 3M and the city of Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities, 3M agreed to pay the city $35 million for a new recreation center and take title to the Aquadome once a new rec center opens. The City Council has approved Wilson Morgan Park as the location for the new facility.
