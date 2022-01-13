The Aquadome Recreation Center pool is expected to remain closed until February while a sand filter system is replaced, Parks and Recreation officials said Thursday.
Stephanie McLain, of Parks and Recreation, said project’s estimated cost is $15,364. The old system is being removed while they wait for the new system to be delivered, she said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the filter began leaking and they tried to patch it, but then it began to leak again when the pool closed for its annual Christmas break. The pool hasn't reopened since.
His crew went ahead and drained the pool so it could be cleaned and some tiles could be repaired or replaced while waiting for the new filtering units.
As part of a legal settlement with 3M Co, the Aquadome is scheduled to be closed after the city finds a new location and builds a new recreation center with a pool.
Lake said he had hoped the patched filter would hold out until then, but it didn’t. He said it’s possible the new filter could be moved to the new recreation center but that depends on how long the process of building a new center takes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.