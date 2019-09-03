For friends Mia Thomison, 16, and Ziona Patrick, 15, a last-minute visit to the Point Mallard Aquatic Center on Labor Day was what they needed to cap off the summer.
The two teenagers and their families drove from Lincoln County, Tennessee, to enjoy the center’s last day of the season. About 1 p.m. Monday, the center's parking lot was near capacity.
“We love the wave pool,” said Patrick. “It’s like the ocean but in some ways better.”
Monday’s puffy clouds and a 98-degree heat index helped lure last-day patrons and gave the city-operated water park a strong finish to the 2019 season and perhaps momentum for what will be its 50th season in 2020.
Point Mallard Park Superintendent Stephanie McLain said final attendance figures weren't available Monday, but she said a rainy summer slowed attendance this year.
“We had a good opening weekend,” McLain said. “We’re an outdoor facility. We’re weather-dependent, and the weather has not cooperated at all all summer long. July was a very, very wet month. It has hindered numbers and attendance. This weekend was the nicest overall weekend forecast about all summer.”
National Weather Service Meteorologist Dana Griffin said rainfall numbers support McLain’s comments.
He said 5.19 inches of rain was recorded at the Huntsville International Airport this July compared to 2.42 inches in July 2018.
“In August this summer, we had 3.27 inches and only 1.24 inches in August 2018,” Griffin added.
But the only water droplets Monday came from patrons splashing in the pools and water slides.
Thomison and Patrick said they spent about an hour on the Lazy River section of the water park where they met “a bunch of cute guys” for new social media friends.
“It was well worth the hour drive down here,” Thomison said. “After we leave the park, we’ll go to the mall and some outlet stores shopping and hope to eat at a steakhouse in town.”
For the Simoneau family of Huntsville, a quick trip to the aquatic center pleased grandparents Jim and Susan and their granddaughters and friends aged 7 to 15.
“The wave pool and water slides are the favorites,” said Jim Simoneau. “The park offers a diversity of opportunity for all ages.”
Seven-year-old Rebekah Simoneau said she was excited to take on the challenging waves.
“The waves take me up and down when I lie on the float,” she said. “It is fun.”
Enjoying her fourth visit to the water park, grandmother Susan Simoneau said, “It’s great for families. There’s good music, good atmosphere. The kids love it.”
McLain said the wave pool and Lazy River are the favorite attractions for visitors. The Lazy River just concluded its sixth season of operation.
McLain said she was encouraged to see familiar patrons as well as new faces.
“(Sunday) we had families from Mississippi and Tennessee in the park,” she said. “We’re a stop for them for whatever reason they were in Decatur. That’s always good to see.”
Madison’s David and Alycia Vestal brought their 3-year-old son Oliver to enjoy the park on Monday.
“There’s a little bit of something for everybody out here,” David Vestal said. “I wish we took advantage of visiting the park more often this summer. We grew up coming here to swim.”
Alycia said she took Oliver into the wave pool for a short time. “He really likes the kids splash pad the best,” she said. "We'll be back next year."
