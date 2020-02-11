Wet weather has forced evacuations at Point Mallard's campground and delayed the start of Lawrence County schools by two hours today, but it could get worse by Wednesday when forecasters say severe weather is possible and the rain total for the week likely will reach 5 inches.
“We can’t rule out a tornado or two in the late afternoon and evening Wednesday,” said Andy Kula, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Huntsville. A flash flood watch for Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties is already in effect until 6 p.m. today, according to the NWS.
Schools felt the rain's effect Monday, with some Morgan County students unable to attend school because of water over roads and Lawrence County forced to adjust schedules.
Water over Alabama 101 and Lawrence County 270 prompted Lawrence Superintendent Jon Bret Smith to dismiss school at 2 p.m. Monday and delay classes today.
“We had significant flooding on several roads where our buses travel, and we had to get students home,” he said.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said Blue Hollow Road, the site of the Dec. 16 killer tornado, also had water on it and it could be impassable if rain continues. An EF2 tornado struck the area southeast of Town Creek and killed two people and left four others hospitalized.
In nearby Courtland, Big Nance Creek could reach 3 feet above its 14-foot flood stage by noon Wednesday, the weather service said. TVA said downtown Courtland could see flooding at 16 feet.
In Morgan County, Superintendent Bill Hopkins said several roads in the Falkville, Cotaco and Lacey’s Spring areas were underwater, preventing some students from attending classes Monday.
“We’ll excuse those absences and continue to monitor the situation through the week,” he said. “At this point, none of the major roads where buses travel are flooded.”
Superintendents in Decatur and Hartselle said there were no weather-related issues Monday, but Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said he was concerned about Eastwood Drive Southeast near Eastwood Elementary.
The school is in the Point Mallard area where about 80 campers were displaced because of flooding in Sections B and C and a portion of Section A of the campground. Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said some of the campers were moved beginning Friday afternoon.
“Some of the campers are local and went home, some are contractors and might have gone to other campgrounds,” Lake said. He said some campers were able to set up in the park’s parking lots and will return to the campground once the water recedes and electrical equipment is inspected.
“It might be next week or 10 days before that happens,” he said. “With the rain that is in the forecast, we’ll get more challenging flooding most likely.”
In late February and early March 2019, the entire campground was evacuated because of flooding.
“It’s unusual to have it flood two straight years,” Lake said.
James Everett, senior manager of TVA river forecast center, said the Tennessee River at Whitesburg Bridge near Lacey’s Spring is experiencing moderate to major flooding. He said it doesn't appear the river will cause a problem at Decatur.
Several roads in the area are underwater, county officials said.
With the Whitesburg flood stage at 17 feet, the NWS said it should crest at 22.8 feet Saturday morning. Morgan County EMA Director Eddie Hicks said some homes near the river are isolated by water on the roadways.
“It’s probably going to get worse before it gets better,” he said.
Morgan County District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said the Tennessee River overflowing its banks is the usual culprit.
He listed Cold Stream Road and Valley Street, both short roads off River Loop Road, Lower Dry Creek and Sharp’s Ford Road in Talucah as having water on them.
“This is nothing new; it is the same roads that have flooded for a hundred years,” Abercrombie said. “And if we continue to get hammered by this rain, we will have additional roads with possible flooding issues.”
On Monday afternoon, Cowford Road near Brownsferry Road in Limestone County was closed because of flooding, EMA spokeswoman Daphne Ellison said. She said it was the lone county road underwater, but said several roads had standing water with the potential for flooding.
“We urge motorists to use extreme caution and not to ignore barricades or signs,” she said.
Kula said the Tennessee Valley would see clearing skies but colder temperatures Thursday. He said Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s and will reach highs in the 40s Friday.
Through Sunday, the NWS reported Falkville had received 6.07 inches of precipitation for February. Town Creek had 4.95 inches and Moulton 3.75 inches.
“If you don’t have to travel, especially at nighttime, don’t,” Kula added.
