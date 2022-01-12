The Tennessee Valley could see some snow accumulation this weekend, but the National Weather Service in Huntsville says it is still too early to pinpoint when and how many inches of the snowfall the area might see.
“We’ve been closely monitoring a system and our long-range models show it could bring a winter mix into the lower Midwest and upper Southeast including northern Alabama and northern Georgia,” said Meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft with the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
“Our chances of accumulation are good beginning Saturday night into Sunday morning, but it’s still too early to be too specific.”
She said a rain/snow mix could first arrive late Saturday night.
“Sleet is possible with the wintry mix, but it appears it won’t be a big icing issue and likely be a snow event. The accumulating snowfall could impact travel,” she said.
Ravenscraft said Thursday’s highs will be in the 50s and lows near freezing. On Friday, area high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-40s and lows in the lower 30s. Saturday’s temperature range is expected to be from upper 40s to below freezing.
