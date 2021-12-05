ALDOT director to
speak in Decatur
John Cooper, director of the Alabama Department of Transportation, will be the featured speaker Monday for the meeting of the Rotary Club of Decatur.
The program begins at noon at the Decatur Doubletree Hotel, which is located at 1101 Sixth Ave. N.E.
— Staff report
--
DU installing water
service on Old Trinity
Decatur Utilities will install water service at 50 Old Trinity Road on Monday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Traffic flow will be merged into one lane during those times.
--
Listerhill Foundation to
donate shoes to school
The Listerhill foundation will host its fifth “shoe drop” event in Alabama on Feb. 16 at Athens Elementary iAcademy and will donate free pairs of shoes and five pairs of socks to each student at the school.
“This will have such a positive effect on student's confidence at school,” said Amanda Tedford, Athens Elementary principal. “We are overwhelmed at the generosity of Listerhill and are so excited for our students to receive a brand new pair of shoes and set of socks.”
Listerhill Foundation Chairwoman Sarah Evans said students will be able to think more clearly and have better self-esteem if they have a clean pair of socks to wear every day.
“It has been shown that children that have a good pair of good-fitting socks and good-fitting shoes have increased self-esteem and it also increases classroom engagement and physical activity,” Evans said.
Schools that have held a shoe drop since January 2020 include Leighton Elementary in Colbert County, Harlan Elementary in Florence, Tharptown Elementary in Franklin County, and Phillips Elementary in Marion County. The largest donation was at Tharptown, where 500 pairs were donated.
— Wes Tomlinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.