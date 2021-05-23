Four area school districts and two private schools will gain more pre-kindergarten classrooms this fall with increased funding for the Alabama First Class Pre-K program.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education announced a total of 135 new classrooms in 41 counties, with more classrooms to be funded based on further evaluation of high-needs areas before the 2021-2022 school year.
“We’re excited and ready to fill that new classroom,” said Dee Dee Jones, the superintendent of Hartselle City Schools, which is receiving funding for an additional pre-K classroom at F.E. Burleson Elementary. “Right now we can take 18 new students.”
This is the Hartselle district’s eighth pre-K classroom that’s funded through the Office of School Readiness, and the third one at Burleson, Jones said. There are also two OSR classrooms at Crestline Elementary and three at Barkley Bridge Elementary, in addition to one pre-K classroom at Crestline funded through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. All of the existing pre-K classrooms are filled, according to Jones.
“Pre-K helps prepare them for school and puts them on a level playing field,” Jones said. A study to determine the impact of the pre-K program indicated that children who participated were more likely to be proficient in math and reading than those who did not enroll.
Limestone County Schools will add one classroom at Cedar Hill Elementary, giving that school two pre-K’s and the district a total of 11 OSR pre-K sites, said spokesperson Ashley Graves.
"This classroom will serve an additional 18 students," said Superintendent Randy Shearouse.
Graves said Sugar Creek, Tanner, Blue Springs, Johnson, Piney Chapel and Elkmont elementary schools now have one pre-K each and Creekside Elementary has three.
Athens City Schools will add three new pre-K classrooms for the 2021-2022 school year, one each at HEART Academy at Julian Newman, SPARK Academy at Cowart and FAME Academy at Brookhill, said spokesperson Ginger Hickman.
“We currently have two First Class (OSR) Pre-K classrooms at iAcademy at Athens Elementary and one First Class (OSR) Pre-K Classroom at HEART Academy at Julian Newman,” she said. There will be 18 students per new classroom, Hickman said.
“We understand pre-K provides an important foundation because, for most children, it's their first experience with school and has the power to set the tone for their future educational experiences,” said Athens City Superintendent Beth Patton.
Jennifer Sallee, the system’s federal programs administrator, said the district will be able to extend the opportunity for First Class Pre-K instruction to “twice as many students as we were able to do so previously” and provide equitable access to underserved populations.
The program uses “a holistic approach to learning that encourages curiosity, inquiry and creativity and helps to instill in its students a love for learning,” Sallee said.
Other new classrooms announced are at Danville-Neel Elementary in Morgan County Schools, Sterrs Daycare Center in Decatur and Tommie Jane Youth and Development Center in Lawrence County.
The Office of School Readiness administers the First Class Pre-K program. A release said it will now be accessible to 24,714 children, with more than 1,373 classrooms statewide. The state’s pre-K access goal has been to reach 40,000 children.
