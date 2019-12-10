A two-hour delay on Wednesday start times has been announced for local school systems due to concerns about icy roads.
Decatur City, Morgan County, Hartselle City, Athens City, Limestone County and Lawrence County school districts all announced a two-hour delay. Decatur Heritage also planned a two-hour delayed schedule.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a winter weather advisory for locations along and east of the Interstate 65 corridor, including north central Alabama. The advisory was scheduled to end at 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The NWS said snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible, and warned of slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures were forecast to drop to a low of 28 degrees at 6 a.m. Wednesday, gradually increasing to Wednesdays high of 48 degrees.
