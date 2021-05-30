Decatur City Schools will have a separate "virtual school" and make all testing in-person for the 2021-22 academic year as it and other local systems plan modifications that include optional masks.
While Decatur students will still have a virtual option when classes resume in August, Superintendent Michael Douglas said “it’ll be a semester-long commitment.”
For the 2020-2021 school year, virtual students were allowed to take teachers’ assessments at home, while in-person testing was required for state assessments, according to Douglas.
“Now you’ll have to come in to take all assessments,” he said. “That’s a big change.”
The testing locations haven’t been decided yet, Douglas said. The number of sites depends on the number of virtual students, but there will probably be one location, he said.
“Virtual teachers will monitor testing,” Douglas said.
Another change is that previously, as a virtual student, “you were still connected to your local school,” Douglas said. “Next year, you’re assigned to the virtual school.
“Whenever we push out our registration, you’ll either register for your home school or you’ll register for our virtual school,” he said.
The school system is moving to optional masking, starting with its summer programs.
“Starting with summer school and the Summer Learning Academy, masks are optional for students and staff,” he said.
“Right now, our plan is to start normally,” he said, adding that social distancing can’t be guaranteed in classrooms. “Obviously that could change. We’ll get more guidance from the State Department (of Education) in late June.”
Morgan schools
In Morgan County Schools this fall, “we are not going to require masks during the school day,” said Jeremy Childers, the district’s career and technical education/workforce development director and also its spokesman.
For the upcoming school year, there will be traditional in-person instruction five days a week or a student can opt for virtual learning, that is, instruction through a third-party platform, he said. During the 2020-2021 school year, classes for in-person students were remote every Wednesday.
However, the remote option, with Morgan County teachers giving instruction to off-campus students, is being eliminated, according to Childers.
Athens schools
In a letter to families, Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth Patton said that “at this time, we plan for the next school year to look ‘normal,’ and masks will not be required."
“We will not offer remote learning at our traditional schools, and we look forward to having every student back in our schools,” she said in the letter. “They have been missed!”
Lawrence County
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the district will follow state and federal guidance on masks, but “at this point I don’t think masks will be required.”
The school system will continue to offer virtual instruction, he said, but the “big change is it will be a stand-alone program in a separate building” on the Family Education campus. “Previously, it was housed at each school,” he said.
Hartselle
Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the district is awaiting guidance on protocols from the State Department of Education, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC.
“We’ve not made our decision about the fall yet,” she said. “We will continue to offer a virtual option for grades 3 through 12,” and school officials want students to make a semester-long commitment if they choose the virtual option.
Limestone County
Masks became optional in the Limestone County school system when the statewide mask mandate expired in April, and district spokeswoman Ashley Graves said that masks will remain optional when classes resume in the fall.
"We're going to continue to follow CDC guidelines," she said.
The district will continue to offer a virtual option for high school students who meet certain requirements, she said. The online public school Alabama Connections Academy is available for students in grades K-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.