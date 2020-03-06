While reports of sick raccoons in neighborhoods are slightly up, wildlife officials assured area residents there’s no need to be concerned.
However, Decatur Animal Services Manager Brian Lundberg said phone calls of raccoons with distemper do exist.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve had a rash of calls — two, three, maybe four cases in the past four or five months,” he said. “That’s probably more than regular but not abnormal, certainly no cause for alarm.”
Emily Long, spokeswoman for the Decatur Police Department, which oversees animal control, confirmed a raccoon picked up by an animal services officer Feb. 11 in the city had canine distemper.
Canine distemper is a viral disease that is highly contagious and potentially lethal, according to the American Kennel Club.
The animal will have a fever within the first six days of contacting distemper. Other symptoms are clear nasal discharge, purulent eye discharge, lethargy, coughing, vomiting and diarrhea, AKC said.
Lundberg urged residents who discover raccoons in their backyards, or trapped in their garages or outbuildings, to “give it room to get out.”
Experts say the animal is likely scared and could attack to defend itself.
Lundberg said people wanting the raccoon safely removed should call a professional removal service or call Decatur Animal Services at 256-350-4613 for non-emergency cases.
“We’re not a removal service, but sometimes we can help if there’s an immediate problem,” Lundberg said. He recommended residents not kill raccoons.
Limestone County Animal Control has had a few calls in the past several months, one official said.
“We’ve had maybe five calls in the past few months,” said Mike Clem, assistant animal control officer, said. “Nearly all, if not all, had distemper.”
Teresa Adams, supervisory ranger at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, said calls to the visitor center haven’t risen and the refuge rarely gets a call about a rabid or sick raccoon.
Jud Easterwood, supervising wildlife biologist at the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, said his office hasn’t seen an increase in calls, either.
“We have not received a higher volume of sick raccoons this year,” he said. “Nothing off of average.”
Darren Tucker of Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle said he hasn’t seen a spike in raccoon calls and he recommended residents call Easterwood’s office when they have a raccoon on their property.
Tommy Warren, animal control officer in Lawrence County, said his department doesn’t handle raccoons. “We’ve had one raccoon call in the year and a half I have been here,” he said.
