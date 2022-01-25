Most local schools returned to in-person instruction Monday with lower numbers of COVID-19 cases, and administrators were hopeful they can prevent student setbacks by avoiding a return to virtual instruction.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said that while virtual instruction helps reduce the number of COVID infections, it also hampers education when students are not face to face with their teachers. Douglas said he hopes to continue with in-person learning the remainder of the school year.
“I think (students) will be more prepared for standardized testing since last school year,” Douglas said. “A lot of kids were virtual last year the whole year and then we had kids ping-pong back and forth from virtual (to in-person classes) all year long.
"This year, we’re looking at five virtual school days. Anytime you go virtual, that’s a setback.”
Decatur and Hartselle students received virtual instruction four days last week after a holiday and one day the previous week.
Douglas reported that 127 students and staff were in quarantine Monday, down from 812 students and 138 staff members on Jan. 13, the last day before the switch to virtual instruction.
“Whether it’s flu or (COVID) on surfaces, it dies over the course of time,” Douglas said of infections' spread in schools. “Being out of the building helps in that regard.”
Decatur Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said that custodial staff disinfected surfaces and changed filters in HVAC systems last week.
Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones reported 28 students and five employees were in quarantine as of Monday, down from 118 students and 22 staff members that were reported Friday.
“Last week, we continued to fog and clean and we also have (electrostatic sprayers) that we purchased for every building, which cleans the air,” Jones said.
John Holley, vice president of the Morgan County school board, said he felt they had enough staff members return this week to open schools back up. The Morgan County school system was virtual Thursday and Friday.
“Last week, we had a lot of teachers and bus drivers out,” Holley said. “They spend a lot of time with students in big groups, so they’re more susceptible to virus transmission.”
Douglas said he was concerned about another potential surge of cases this week since students have returned to classrooms and athletic events are potential environments for COVID transmission.
“With indoor sports, there seems to be more transmission,” Douglas said. “But, with everything we’re hearing, we’re hoping this (omicron) variant will die down in the next two weeks.”
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith has implemented a limit on ticket sales to sporting events to limit virus transmission.
“We have limited to four tickets per player and cheerleader, so they can invite up to four people to the games,” Smith said. “That drastically reduced our number of people in the bleachers.”
On Monday, the Lawrence County school system's lead nurse reported 52 positive cases in students and staff, down from 172 last week.
Limestone County schools reported 178 students and 30 staff members with positive cases on Monday, down from 383 students and 83 staff on Thursday. Limestone County schools return to in-person classes today. The entire system switched to virtual learning Friday after some schools had switched earlier in the week.
Hartselle's Smith said in-person learning is more beneficial to students.
“Anytime you have to go virtual, it hurts you,” Smith said. “There’s no replacement for sound teaching in a classroom. For structure and direct interaction, students need that in-class experience.”
Public school students in Alabama in grades two through eight will take the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program for the second time in March, and Jones planned virtual instruction last week with standardized testing in mind.
“In our virtual platform, there are still tools that students would use at school to continue to prepare for the standardized assessment,” Jones said. “They can still log on and work and prepare for that.”
