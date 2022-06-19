Alarmed by recent fatal school-related shootings in Texas and Gadsden, area schools are placing school resource officers on campuses during their summer programs.
For some area schools, it is the first time SROs have been used during the summer, and one school official says every school should have a full-time SRO every day.
Local officials agree an incident this month at Gadsden's Walnut Park Elementary School, where students were participating in a literacy program, was an eye-opener. According to Gadsden officials, Robert Tyler White, 32, tried to enter the school June 9 through numerous doors, all of them locked, and then tried to break into the SRO's patrol vehicle. The SRO confronted him and White tried to take the SRO's gun. White was shot and killed.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said Morgan County Schools requested for the first time eight SROs for its summer reading programs.
“We have off-duty deputies picking up off-duty details to cover eight campuses for (about two weeks) remaining in the summer program in the county,” Swafford said. He said the regular SROs are retired lawmen and don't work in the summer to remain below limits placed on how much they can earn by the state retirement system.
Morgan County School Deputy Superintendent Lee Willis said the deputies will be on campuses through July 5. He said SROs have become a necessity at every school.
“At one time, schools didn’t have a counselor at every school, and there was a need and they got them,” he said. “Then we needed a full-time nurse at every school, and now we have them. I think it is time for SROs at every school. We’ll have to invest in SROs. Schools are more and more becoming 12-month facilities now.”
Willis said he worries about custody issues involving parents of students triggering school violence.
“The students in the K-6 environment are the most vulnerable,” he said. “But what happened in Gadsden last week was a catalyst to improving school safety with more SROs. Now is the time for SROs for every school.”
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said the regular SROs in the system are safety officers at Point Mallard Park during the summer months. “Presently we have one (rotating officer) covering nine schools for our summer program in June. There’s definitely room for improvement.”
Satterfield said between 1,200 and 1,500 people are on city school campuses for the summer academic sessions.
In Hartselle, Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said school protection officers from the Hartselle Police Department work at the schools. Jones said two SPOs are on duty at the two campuses presently having summer programs. From June 20 to July 1, three elementary schools will hold programs. “The three schools will have officers working on a rotation, and Hartselle police will be patrolling.”
She said one SPO worked last summer, but only one campus was open.
The school resource officers used in Hartselle are active duty, according to Jones. She said SPOs are retired law enforcement officers who are limited on what they can earn before their state retirement is negatively impacted. "They are retired but hold all the certification and training that is required," she said. The Hartselle school system contracts with the Hartselle Police Department for the security officers, she added.
She said the incident at Walnut Park Elementary in Gadsden “made us reassess what we’re doing and how we can improve what we do. We realize it can happen anywhere and we need to do all we can to protect our students and staff.”
In Lawrence County, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for summer officers. Four are now in place, he said.
“In the past we have not had SROs dedicated to our summer programs,” he said. “In recent events in Texas and Gadsden, more protection for our students and staff is on our mind. We want to keep everyone safe. It would be nice to have dedicated officers. I don’t know of a better way to spend money than to make sure our kids are safe.”
Lawrence County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Covington said his department will work with Smith to find SROs for the schools.
“We didn’t have any out at the schools last summer,” he said. “The school system requests what it needs.”
He said the four SROs will be working in the district through June 28. “The school system is working with us to ensure that students and staff are safe while they are at the campuses.”
The Gadsden shooting occurred while the nation continued to mourn the deaths of 19 students and two staff members at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Authorities shot and killed Salvador Ramos, 18, inside the school.
