It has been a deadly week on roads in the Decatur area, with two pedestrians killed Tuesday in separate accidents after exiting their vehicles on interstates and a third killed Wednesday in Hillsboro when his pickup collided with an 18-wheeler.
The first of the three fatalities was at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 65, just south of the Tennessee River bridge, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he pronounced Woodrow Allen Williams, 78, of Huntsville, dead at the scene. Chunn said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
According to police, Williams had pulled his truck and camper over on the southbound shoulder to check for car trouble. As Williams was standing outside his vehicle on the driver's side, a commercial delivery truck traveling south collided with the camper and also struck Williams.
The accident backed traffic up for miles and delayed some commuters for hours. Both southbound lanes of I-65 were initially closed. The second lane was not reopened until 8 p.m.
The second pedestrian fatality was on Interstate 565 westbound at Exit 3 in Limestone County. Huntsville police arrived at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday.
Joseph Lester Campbell, 39, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Huntsville police, in a statement, said investigators "believe the incident began as a domestic dispute when the involved pulled off the roadway." Campbell, who was a passenger, exited the vehicle and was on the roadway when struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling westbound, police said.
The driver remained at the scene and no charges are expected at this time, police said.
Police closed westbound traffic on I-565 at 8:48 p.m., reopening the lanes at 10:50 p.m.
Seth Burkett, spokesman for the northern division of the Alabama Department of Transportation, said pedestrians are at high risk when on an interstate. When car trouble requires a person to exit a vehicle on an interstate, he suggested precautions.
“It is prudent to remove your vehicle as far from the travel lanes as possible. … Try to work in such a way as to keep an eye on your surroundings,” he said.
If you must work on your vehicle, such as changing a flat tire, Burkett said to leave enough room to safely work away from the travel lanes.
“Always have your hazard lights on,” Burkett said.
Flares are a valuable tool at night, and cones or anything else that will draw attention to the disabled vehicle are useful during the day, Burkett said.
Vehicle occupants waiting on a tow truck, police or any other assistance, Burkett said, should always wait in their vehicle.
The National Safety Council recommends that all drivers keep a safety kit in their vehicle that includes reflective triangles and brightly colored cloth or flares to make the vehicle more visible, as well as a reflective vest.
In Wednesday's fatal accident in Lawrence County, Coroner Scott Norwood identified the victim as Roger Dale Cartee, 57, of Hillsboro.
He said Cartee died from multiple system body trauma. He was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.
The incident report details the accident occurred at Lawrence County 400 and Alabama 20 near the Dollar General store in Hillsboro at about 10:44 a.m.
Norwood said the driver of the 18-wheeler refused medical treatment.
Alabama state troopers are investigating.
