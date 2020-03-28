The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 4 a.m. Sunday for some counties in north Alabama. Counties included in the watch are Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan, as well as Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.
breaking top story
Area under tornado watch until 4 a.m. Sunday
- Staff report
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Read
Articles
- Lawrence High cafeteria worker among 3 people killed in weekend accidents
- Two Hartselle residents die after Saturday afternoon crash
- First COVID-19 case reported in Morgan County; state total breaks 200
- Decatur Morgan Hospital: 5 tested positive for coronavirus
- Storm causes power outages in Limestone, topples tree in Decatur
- GE Appliances on temporary shutdown in Decatur; employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Curbside recycling suspended in Decatur
- Time of big changes for the Red Raiders
- 2 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Morgan County
- Change in zoning approved for new subdivision despite neighbor's objection
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lawyers: Sheriff Blakely hospitalized, being tested for coronavirus (5)
- State virus cases at 157; closures ordered in Jefferson Co. (4)
- Morgan schools win court battle on online sales tax (3)
- Lights dim on US 31 bridge, DU-city cooperation (3)
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April (3)
- Coronavirus cases climb to 36 as state implements harsh rules in some counties (3)
- Case of new coronavirus confirmed in Alabama (3)
- Amy Brook Middleton (2)
- Editorial: Carnival gridlock a good problem if solution forthcoming (2)
- Coronavirus brings cancellations, emergency plans (2)
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.