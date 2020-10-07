The Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter visible flying in the Decatur area this week is conducting routine operations which will be underway in the area until the end of next week, said Christy Barnett, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center.
She said U.S. Army aircraft adhere to Army regulations and the regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration, and residents should not be concerned.
