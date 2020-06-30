A United States Army parachute demonstration team will salute health care workers on Thursday with aerial demonstrations in Athens and Decatur.
The Black Daggers parachute team will jump above Athens-Limestone Hospital at 10 a.m. and Decatur Morgan Hospital at 1 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.
The team normally exits the aircraft at 12,500 feet and the jumpers free fall for about 2 miles. The demonstration honors the sacrifices and courage of the health care workers responding to COVID-19.
