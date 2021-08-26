FLORENCE — A man suspected in his wife's death was taken into custody Wednesday after a U.S. Marshal's Task Force found him in Athens.
Lanarrick Demone Thompson, 40, was arrested Wednesday morning, said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Lt. Matt Horton.
Thompson is charged with murder in the death of 45-year-old Quoshanna Thompson, Horton said.
He was taken to the Sheriff's Office at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. He did not respond when a reporter asked if he had any comment while deputies escorted him into the building.
Authorities have not revealed the cause of death and said the case remains under investigation.
The couple lived at 150 Holden Road in Killen.
A relative who hadn't heard from Quoshanna Thompson went to her home Sunday to check on her and found her body, Horton said.
The Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the home at about 11:30 a.m. that day.
"It was learned that family members were unable to contact Quoshanna Michelle Thompson or her husband, Lanarrick Demone Thompson," Horton said. "Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the death of Quoshanna Thompson was ruled a homicide."
A neighbor reported hearing a scream around noon Sunday, which coincides with the time when Quoshanna Thompson's relative would have discovered her body.
Another neighbor said she did not know much about the Thompsons, but Lanarrick Thompson had told her he had recently gotten out of jail.
Lanarrick Thompson pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in 2009 in Colbert County, according to court records.
Before that, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance by fraud in 2008 in Madison County.
He pleaded guilty in 2007 in Lauderdale County to first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
