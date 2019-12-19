Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, originally licensed for a 40-year lifespan, turns 46 today, and some say it's past retirement age.
The Tennessee Valley Authority's Browns Ferry Unit 1 began commercial operations Dec. 20, 1973. Unit 2 went online in June 1974, followed by Unit 3 in July 1976. The plant is located on the Tennessee River, 10 miles northwest of Decatur and 10 miles southwest of Athens.
“The age of the plant is a huge issue looming on the horizon. TVA is making the equipment and the plant work longer and harder than it was originally designed for,” said Stephen Smith, the executive director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, who has been a member of TVA's Regional Energy Resource Council. “People need to be very concerned about this.”
But Josh Perrel, a program manager with TVA, said all three Browns Ferry units have undergone intensive inspections for license renewals in recent years.
“We evaluate the current plant conditions,” Perrel said about the nation’s second largest nuclear complex. “Our aging management program is designed to ensure the equipment is capable of performing its functions. The process involves submittal of data to the (Nuclear Regulatory Commission). They have granted us another 20 years, 2033 for Unit 1, 2034 for Unit 2 and 2036 for Unit 3.”
--
Spent fuel
Concerns about the plant's age are not just focused on old equipment. The growing stockpile of spent fuel — rods encasing pellets that once powered the plant and that remain radioactive — also pose a risk, according to some.
One group said having 46 years of spent fuel being stored onsite could be a threat to the entire region.
Edwin Lyman, acting director of nuclear safety projects at Union for Concerned Scientists based in Washington, D.C., said his organization would like to see TVA move spent fuel from the cooling pools and put them into dry cask storage. He said nearly all older nuclear power plants in the nation are using “dense pack storage” techniques, placing spent fuel closer together in their cooling pools.
“Our main concern is that creates an unacceptable higher risk for fire,” he said. “We think they should remove more of the spent fuel out of the cooling pools and into dry cask storage. … A terrorist attack could reach a cooling pool with an explosive device and could breach the liner of the cooling pool, drain dry in hours, the spent fuel could heat up and cause a fire.”
He said the end result could be worse than the 2012 Fukushima Daiichi accident in Japan or even the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.
“And what’s worse, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, utilities and TVA aren’t doing anything about it,” Lyman added.
TVA spokeswoman Malinda Hunter on Thursday said spent fuel is kept in the cooling pool for four to five years before being transferred to dry casks, a timeline controlled by the NRC. About 20 feet of water covers the spent fuel, serving as a safety barrier to protect workers and the environment from radiation.
She said the entire plant, including the spent-fuel pool, is built to withstand earthquakes, and that Browns Ferry has annual security drills "that plan for anything like a hostile action."
The Fukushima disaster triggered the U.S. nuclear industry to install more robust secondary power sources in case of a sustained loss of primary power, Hunter said. This allows for continued monitoring of the spent-fuel pools even if a weather event causes a long-term power outage.
Smith said TVA is conducting a “real-time, grand experiment” with Browns Ferry. He called the nuclear plant’s boiling water reactors “a substandard design” compared to the newer pressure water reactors.
He said TVA is putting the region in peril by trying to squeeze additional years out of a plant and equipment designed to last 40 years.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the federal utility pumped $475 million into the facility last year and made upgrades to increase output by 465 megawatts. That investment, and the NRC scrutiny and licensing it entailed, are proof the agency and NRC have confidence the plant is healthy and will remain productive another 15 to 20 years, he said.
TVA's Perrel said up to 46 years of spent fuel is safely stored onsite at an independent spent fuel storage facility at Browns Ferry. Perrel said the uranium spent fuel pellets are less than 1 cubic inch.
“They produce the same amount of power as 1 ton of coal, 149 gallons of oil or 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas,” he said. “Ultimately, the plan is to have the spent fuel shipped permanently to a repository. When it is shipped and how it is shipped depends on the Department of Energy. Until that time, it is stored onsite.”
The Department of Energy was creating a national spent fuel storage site in Yucca Mountain, Nevada, before safety concerns and political pressure stopped construction. Some in the industry say the site will never be completed.
Perrel said there’s “plenty of room and plenty of years left” on the storage pads at Browns Ferry.
According to a TVA statement, there are 78 dry cask storage containers on the independent spent fuel storage installation pad at Browns Ferry. The current pad, which is approximately the size of a football field, can store up to 93 casks.
"Browns Ferry is in the final stages of an expansion project that will add capacity for 99 more casks beginning in 2021,” according to TVA's statement.
TVA said the dry cask storage is designed to store spent nuclear fuel for 100 years or until a long-term U.S. nuclear storage facility is developed.
"Obviously a national repository is the great long-term plan for the United States, but until we have one of those, dry casks become the long-term storage," said Hunter.
She said the reactors are refueled every couple of years, at which point the fueling rods are moved to the spent-fuel cooling pool for four to five years and then transferred to the dry casks.
The spent-fuel rods are placed in stainless steel canisters, which are then placed in a the cask, a vertical cylinder with an outer shell made of 1-inch thick steel and specially designed concrete. Each cask is about 15 feet tall, 11 feet in diameter and weighs about 150 tons. The pad is made of 2-foot-thick concrete and steel.
Smith said another concern is that Browns Ferry was built close to the Tennessee River, the nation’s fifth-largest river system.
“Storing radioactive waste on the banks of the Tennessee River is not a smart idea,” he said. “A lot of people live downstream from Browns Ferry. If it got into the river, it will be very difficult to manage.”
But NRC spokesman Roger Hannah said safety measures are in place to prevent any such issue.
“The NRC has determined that spent fuel either in specially designed pools or in dry casks remains in a safe condition as long as the licensee meets regulatory requirements,” Hannah said. “The NRC inspection program contains detailed guidance to evaluate spent-fuel pool and dry cask safety as well as the plant’s environmental monitoring program, which would provide early indications of any issues with those systems.”
TVA said the canisters remain inside the plant’s protected area at all times and are routinely inspected to ensure safe long-term storage.
Smith also claimed the NRC is “rubber-stamping” nuclear power plant inspections. “New nuclear power plants are incredibly expensive and some are coming in way over budget,” Smith said. “The nuclear industry is putting a lot of pressure on regulators to approve license renewals.”
Hannah strongly disagreed.
“NRC inspectors, license reviewers and other staff members take their jobs very seriously and follow detailed guidelines to ensure that nuclear plants are built and operated in a way that protects people and the environment. To imply otherwise is insulting and is not supported by the facts,” he said.
Browns Ferry, which has 1,400 onsite employees, has an imperfect safety record.
On March 22, 1975, a fire at Browns Ferry Unit 1 nearly caused a meltdown, according to industry experts. It was considered the nation’s worst nuclear scare until Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania in 1979.
In 1985, after numerous negative assessments from the NRC, TVA shut down all three units for years. During the shutdown, one of the cooling towers burned to the ground. Another cooling tower burned down in 1996.
Numerous negative findings led the NRC for four years, beginning in 2010, to increase its scrutiny of the plant, especially Unit 1.
In 2015, a tritium leak was discovered, and the same year NRC fined TVA $140,000 for failure to maintain required fire-watch patrols.
