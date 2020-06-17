As recycling resumes in Decatur and other parts of Morgan County, questions remain about the program’s short- and long-term financial sustainability.
The program, run by the Morgan County Regional Landfill and Director Wanda Tyler, restarted with Decatur pickup on Tuesday after the coronavirus pandemic shut it down in March because its workers, Limestone Correctional Facility inmates, were quarantined. Recycling collection will resume next week for Morgan County customers.
Tyler restarted the recycling program by hiring workers through a temporary employment agency, but their wages are higher than the $15 per day paid for inmates. The program has $49,000 available for the restart, but Tyler isn’t sure how it will continue to run if the money runs out before inmates are available.
“We don’t plan on shutting it down again,” Tyler said.
Tyler is expecting big loads initially because many residents kept collecting their recyclable items for more than three months in anticipation of the restart. She is asking them to put only a filled recycling bin and two or three garbage bags out at a time so the recycling truck driver isn’t overwhelmed.
Athens, Hartselle, Cullman and Lawrence and Limestone counties did carry their recyclables to the Decatur recycling center, but they’re not included in the restart because Tyler will have half of the normal number of workers needed to sort the recyclables.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he understands Decatur is doing what it has to do, but he and his residents are eager to resume recycling. He met this week with Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, and he said Daly is also eager to restart recycling for county residents.
“We’ve got to have a solution,” Marks said. “We need a Band-Aid fix to get this moving. This is something I think we can work through.”
Marks said the issue is so important to him and his residents that “we need to get Decatur taking our recycling or we need to look somewhere else, like Huntsville or Tennessee. I’m not sure who has recycling programs.”
Athens has almost doubled its use of recycling in recent years with 40% now participating.
Decatur City Councilman Charles Kirby said city residents are split over recycling. A lot of people want it and a lot of people don’t because of the cost to the city or because they just don’t think it’s important, he said.
Kirby said the program’s costs, especially the labor expense, need to be evaluated and he’d like for Tyler to look for strategies that would make the program more efficient and financially viable.
“I love the recycling and it’s a program we need, but the future is not in recycling,” Kirby said. “I do think more and more people will want some kind of recycling to save the landfill and all of that tree-hugging stuff."
Tyler said the recycling program costs $1.2 million annually while it only brings in about $240,000 in revenue.
Only 53% of Decatur residents use the “perk” of a free recycling program that most cities don’t make available to their residents, said Decatur City Council President Paige Bibbee.
“We need to do more promotion and education so we can get more people using it,” Bibbee said.
Tyler said she plans to evaluate ways to increase revenue, but recycling no longer is profitable. She said the recycling center she worked at in Jackson, Mississippi, also loses money.
She said the goal of recycling is to avoid filling up the landfill too quickly and to protect the environment. She said the only items that make money on the commodities market are cardboard and plastic.
Athens, Hartselle, Cullman and Lawrence and Limestone counties send their recycling to Decatur for free. Bibbee said they got the free service because private recycling companies used to pay Decatur good money for recyclables. Toray Composite/Fluorofibers and Indorama Ventures also recycle at the center.
“The recycling industry has tanked now and it’s no longer profitable,” Bibbee said.
Tyler said charging the cities and counties will be one of the options under consideration as the recycling center seeks to increase revenue.
Marks and Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said their cities would be willing to pay a reasonable fee for the recycling service.
“I told Mayor (Tab) Bowling that we were willing to pay because I think it’s important to keep those items out of the landfill, Garrison said.
Garrison said 70% of his residents participate in recycling, producing 21 tons of recyclables every two weeks.
