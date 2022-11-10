D221110 flu shot
Buy Now

Pharmacist Jennifer McGee prepares to administer the flu vaccine for a patient at Payless Pharmacy on Wednesday. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said taking the flu vaccine is especially important for adults ages 65 and older, children under 5, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

Flu cases are on the rise across north Alabama and the state, leading to an increase in hospitalizations, some local school closures and a plea by health officials that people get vaccinated. 

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.