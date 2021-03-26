Deadly tornadoes roared through Alabama on Thursday, toppling trees, demolishing homes and knocking out power to thousands, part of a broad swath of violent weather sweeping across the Deep South. At least five fatalities and an unknown number of injuries were reported.
All of the deaths happened in Calhoun County, said Coroner Patrick Brown. Farther west, in Shelby County near Birmingham, a family in the Eagle Point subdivision was able to escape from a home that a tornado had turned to rubble, firefighters said. Other homes in the complex were missing upper floors or roofs.
In Pelham, also in Shelby County, authorities posted video and photos showing large trees blocking roads and damaged utility poles leaning menacingly over streets littered with debris from badly damaged homes.
"We can confirm local residential structures have been completely destroyed," Shelby County, Alabama, Sheriff John Samaniego told The Associated Press in an email.
Search and rescue efforts were complicated by strong weather that continued to rake across the region. The Calhoun County emergency management agency opened shelters for the displaced and warned that storms were expected to continue into the night.
More than 35,000 customers were without power in Alabama as of Thursday evening.
The storms' primary impact locally as of Thursday evening appeared to involve flooding.
One road in Falkville was closed, and high-water signs were up on other Morgan County roads. Possible flooding along the Tennessee River remains a concern today.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville reported Pryor Regional Airport received 1½ inches of rain through 5 p.m. Thursday. However, meteorologist Todd Barron said, some areas of Morgan County received more than 4 inches during the day.
The weather service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for miles. Officials opened shelters in Decatur early Thursday afternoon, but the closest tornado warning as of 7 p.m. came in Muscle Shoals.
State troopers closed all lanes of a section of Interstate 65 near Cullman after floodwaters covered the roadway. The highway was reopened later in the day.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an emergency declaration for 46 counties.
---
Morgan County threats
District 4 Morgan Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said it might be 48 hours before the Tennessee River overflows and floods portions of Lacey’s Spring.
“If Chattanooga gets more rain, we’ll likely see flooding here in a day or two,” he said. “We’ll get their water carrying downstream into us plus our water."
He also said high winds could topple trees because the ground is saturated.
He said River Loop Road, Lower Dry Creek Road, Foreman Bottom Road and Six-Mile Creek Road in the eastern valley of the county had water on them late Thursday afternoon with high-water signs posted. He said motorists should avoid those roads if possible.
Farther south in the county, Douglas Road in Falkville was underwater and closed, District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher said. “It’s officially closed and will remain closed at least through lunchtime (today),” he said. “We received more than 4 inches of rain in most parts of southern Morgan County.” He said Flint Creek will likely rise above its banks sometime today.
Stisher said high-water signs are posted at Mt. Nebo Road in Massey and South Barkley Bridge Road. He said his district crew was out erecting signs and clearing ditches of debris most of Thursday.
Decatur officials closed Betty Street Southwest briefly Thursday afternoon as water made the road impassable.
As of 1:30 p.m., Hartselle Utilities had reported five separate sanitary sewer overflows totaling 50,000 to 125,000 gallons on Thursday. Two overflows were on Tanner Drive Southwest and the others were at 401 Broadway St. S.W., 906 Elm St. N.W. and 406 Holloway St. N.W. In filings with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the utility said the overflows were caused by the infiltration of water into the sewer pipes. As of 10:45 a.m., the utility said there had been 3.25 inches of rain in 24 hours and 9.25 inches of rain this month.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a flash flood warning for about six hours Thursday.
---
No outages locally
Emergency Management Agency officials in Limestone and Lawrence counties said their counties were spared from the severe weather threat.
“It’s been all clear all day here,” said Chris Waldrep, Lawrence EMA director. Daphne Ellison of the Limestone EMA said the county experienced some ponding on the roads but the water quickly ran off.
Decatur Utilities and Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. reported no weather-related power outages at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
A portion of Interstate 65 in Cullman County was closed for a couple of hours Thursday morning because of minor flooding, the Alabama Department of Transportation reported.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett urged motorists to be careful trying to drive through water on a roadway.
“We want motorists to be cautious when they see water covering the road,” he said. “They don’t know how deep it is or what condition the road is in.”
Area public schools dismissed early on Thursday but said they will resume normal hours today.
Barron said today’s forecast calls for dry conditions with a high temperature in the low 70s. “We could see some severe thunderstorms on Saturday, but nothing like we saw (Thursday).”
He said Sunday, storms will taper off in the morning with a high in the mid-70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.