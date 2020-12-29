The majority of AT&T services have been restored after a bomb in a recreational vehicle exploded on Christmas in downtown Nashville and damaged an AT&T facility, leaving outages across north Alabama and causing issues for local law enforcement.
“Our mobility network is now operating normally; nearly all home internet and video customers have been restored and our business customers are back online,” AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh said Monday.
The company is waiving wireless data overages in 1,166 zip codes across Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, Illinois and Missouri from Sunday to Thursday. Customers who were affected can also receive credits for their service charges, according to McElfresh.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said the Sheriff’s Office experienced some cell service and data interruptions.
“It was inconvenient but not a significant issue,” Sandlin said. “We switched to different communication methods. We had redundancies built in with satellite communication capability and some Verizon service capability.”
The outage affected the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s FirstNet cell service to deputy phones, said public information officer Mike Swafford. “It also knocked our patrol unit's data connection offline,” Swafford said. “Our radios still worked.”
FirstNet, built by AT&T, is exclusively for first responders including law enforcement, fire protection services and emergency 911 call dispatching.
The issues lasted about 30 hours, according to Swafford. “It all came back on around 11 p.m. Saturday,” he said.
Morgan County residents experiencing service disruptions who needed emergency assistance were asked to text 911 or use Wi-Fi calling.
“Our operations were not affected” by the outage, said Morgan County 911 Director Jeanie Pharis. “We do not have AT&T internet service. We were still able to maintain texts to 911,” which is an internet-based service, she said.
McElfresh said that recovery work was to continue Monday as the company addresses the few remaining services and customers that still may be impacted.
“Twenty-three of our disaster recovery technology and support trailers arrived in Nashville” on Sunday, he said. “This equipment will be critical as we maintain service and make repairs in the days ahead.”
McElfresh said AT&T still had 11 portable cell sites running in the region to support customers and first responders.
“We have begun to turn down portable sites that are no longer needed given the recovery of service, but we will have resources standing by in the region as needed,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.