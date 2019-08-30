ATLANTA — Negotiators for the Communications Workers of America have finalized a tentative agreement with AT&T Southeast, which includes wage increases of 13.25% and improved job security.
About 40 Decatur union members of CWA local 3905 participated in a four-day strike that ended Tuesday with a “handshake deal” with the company.
In a written release, the union said the new five-year agreement also includes pension and 401(k) plan enhancements and additional customer service positions. The union said there will be no increase in the health care cost-sharing percentage for the life of the contract and employees will have the ability to contribute to a Health Savings Account via payroll deduction.
“This agreement provides substantial improvements for working people at AT&T Southeast,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “The strike showed AT&T that our members were united. Once the company returned to the table with negotiators with decision-making authority, we were able to resolve the outstanding issues quickly.”
