An Athens man died of an apparent heart attack and a Falkville man was arrested during the protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to police.
The Athens man was identified as Kevin Greeson, 55, by Robert Contee III, acting chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The arrested Falkville man was identified as Lonnie Coffman.
Greeson’s wife, Kristi Greeson, said her husband was an advocate of President Donald Trump and attended the event to show his support, not to be involved in violence.
“Kevin had a history of high blood pressure, and in the midst of the excitement, suffered a heart attack. Our family is devastated,” the family said in a statement.
"Kevin was a wonderful father and husband who loved life. He loved to ride motorcycles, he loved his job and his co-workers, and he loved his dogs. ... He was excited to be there to experience this event — he was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions."
Aline Harris Norwood, who worked with Greeson at Goodyear in Decatur for 10 years, said she was saddened to learn of his death.
“It’s been many years since Kevin and I worked together. He was always a big cut-up and a joy to be around. When you do work in a place so long, your fellow employees become like family,” Norwood said.
The other two people who died from medical emergencies during the protests were identified by D.C. police as Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, and Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia.
Contee would not go into detail about the exact causes of their deaths and would not say if any of the three was actively involved in breaching the Capitol building on Wednesday.
Contee would only say that all three “were on the grounds of the Capitol when they experienced their medical emergencies,” according to The Associated Press.
Meanwhile, CNN was reporting Thursday evening that a Capitol Police officer had died "from events stemming from Wednesday's riot at the Capitol."
Phillips was the founder of a pro-Trump social media site called Trumparoo and had coordinated transportation for several dozen people from Pennsylvania to Washington, according to The Associated Press.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Phillips drove there in a van along with Trump-related memorabilia he had produced. The Inquirer and the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise both spoke with Phillips before the rally.
His profile on the Trumparoo site said he was organizing a bus from the Bloomsburg area to go to the rally and expressed anger at Democratic officials and moderate Republicans.
A fourth person, identified as Ashli Babbitt, died after being fatally shot by police during the protest, according to U.S. Capitol Police.
"As protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where members of Congress were sheltering in place, a sworn USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female. Medical assistance was rendered immediately, and the female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries," Capitol Police Chief Steven Sunds said in a news release.
The Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt has been suspended pending investigation, according to Sunds.
--
Falkville man
Coffman was one of 14 people Capitol Police arrested Wednesday, according to a police statement. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, which is a felony in D.C., as well as possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.
The D.C. Department of Corrections on Thursday said Coffman was being held in the D.C. Central Cellblock.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has had "no interactions" with Coffman, according to spokesman Mike Swafford.
In connection with the protests, Sunds said, police found two pipe bombs and identified a suspicious vehicle whose owner was arrested for unlawful entry of the U.S. Capitol.
"The USCP Hazardous Materials Response Team determined that both devices were, in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety," Sunds said.
Sunds said the pipe bombs were disabled and sent to the FBI for further analysis. He said the events at the U.S. Capitol were "violent riotous actions" and that protesters used chemical irritants and weapons against police officers.
According to D.C. police, 56 officers were injured and two were hospitalized. In addition to the two pipe bombs, D.C. police said six firearms were recovered.
"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Sunds said. "Make no mistake — these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior."
