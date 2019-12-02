Athens police are investigating a robbery at the 1st Cash Express on Friday just after 5:30 p.m.
The clerks at the business on Grace Avenue told officers that a male came into the store with a small semi-automatic pistol and demanded money, said a release from Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
The suspect was described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, Johnson said.
The male left the building and ran north on Grace Avenue, Johnson said, and no one was injured.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the police department at 256-233-8700.
