Athens State, Calhoun go virtual Thursday
Staff report
Feb 15, 2023

Both Athens State University and Calhoun Community College will switch to all-virtual instruction on Thursday because of the threat of severe weather in the Tennessee Valley.

Athens State's campus will be closed and all campus activities canceled, the university said.

Calhoun officials said all students and instructors will work remotely Thursday.
