The Limestone County Commission and the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce are the latest entities to become learning partners with Athens State University, allowing benefits such as 10% tuition discounts to employees, members and their families.
Keith Ferguson, vice president for university advancement at Athens State, said the university currently has 28 active learning partnerships with organizations. They include city and county governments, hospital systems, defense contractors, businesses, nonprofits and now a chamber of commerce.
“The Learning Partner program is designed to benefit any organization’s employees and their families through a discounted tuition rate and the support working students need to balance earning a college education with adult responsibilities,” Ferguson said.
The benefits include a 10% tuition discount on all classes, a waived application fee, and complimentary access to laboratory tutors and specialists in Athens State’s statistics, math and writing labs, Ferguson said. He said it also includes a complimentary evaluation of previously earned educational credits and training or professional certifications for transfer credit consideration.
Crystal Brown, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said she was excited to become the first chamber of commerce to become a learning partner with Athens State last week. She said chamber employees, chamber members, the over 800 chamber member organizations and their parents, spouses and children are all eligible.
“It’s another benefit for our members and we’re always looking for ways to offer additional benefits. With our focus on workforce development, we see this certainly as ... a win-win-win,” Brown said. “For the chamber, just upscaling for people and offering them additional opportunities, all of that is part of that win-win-win.”
Brown said the program will benefit chamber members.
“Our industry partners, our different companies can use it also as a recruiting tool and a retention tool,” she said. “If I’ve got an employee that is interested in going back to school and furthering their education, it’s certainly a retention tool.”
Ferguson said Athens State created its first learning partnership in 2017 and it has expanded since then. He said within the past year there has been an increased emphasis on new partnerships.
“The university initially approached organizations about the benefits of creating a learning partnership with us, but as word has spread about these agreements, some organizations have approached us with their interest in establishing a partnership,” he said.
At its Aug. 7 meeting, the Limestone County Commission approved becoming a learning partner with Athens State. Chairman Collin Daly said Athens State approached the commission about the partnership. All county employees and their parents, spouses and children are eligible.
“It’s kind of a recruiting tool for Athens State, plus it’s a retention thing for employees,” Daly said. “We can use it as employee benefits.”
Daly said they hope their employees will take advantage of the program.
“We always hope that people will better themselves,” he said. “Not only that, people with children and all this, that’s a good tool, too, if they’ve got a kid wanting to go to college. … If someone wants to go back, it helps them, too.”
There is already interest, Daly said.
“I’ve already had one (employee) that asked me in my office about wanting to go back, take a class or two to learn some stuff,” he said. “They qualify.”
Ferguson said Athens State benefits from these partnerships in many ways.
“First, the partnerships allow us to provide much-needed financial assistance to employees of our partners and their families in their pursuit of a college education, and as a result, increased student success,” he said. “Additionally, a key priority for the university is to provide real-world experience to students so they are well-rounded and prepared to complete work duties upon graduation. These experiential learning activities include various modes of teaching and learning, including internships, which can be formed as a result of partnerships.”
Ray Long, Morgan County Commission chairman, said the commission partnered with Athens State about a year ago.
“It’s a benefit for our employees,” Long said. “If we can help them continue their education at a cheaper rate and they get a deal on it, we definitely want to do it. It’s just a no-brainer for us. Any benefit we can give our employees, we sure try to do that.”
