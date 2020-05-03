Athens State University administrators hope to have face-to-face classes for summer courses, which begin May 18, but Calhoun Community College plans to hold most of its summer classes online.
In an Athens State campus update last week, President Philip Way said that if further guidance from Gov. Kay Ivey prohibits face-to-face courses, classes will transition to online until on-campus classes can resume.
“So far, we haven’t made any adjustments to the summer schedule, but we may have to do that,” depending on further information from the governor’s office, said Athens State spokesman Chris Latham. All spring courses transitioned to online delivery on March 23.
Calhoun's main summer semester will be June 1 through Aug. 4, and it will also hold two mini-semesters — May 26 through June 25 and June 29 through July 30.
Calhoun spokeswoman Sherika Attipoe said while the bulk of courses will be online, school officials hope to decide by May 15 how to handle technology classes, labs for nursing and other Health Sciences fields and any other classes that usually requires hands-on work.
“I think they have a contingency plan, but they haven’t released it yet,” Attipoe said,
Latham said Athens State has planned a combined spring/summer commencement for Aug. 1. Students who are eligible to graduate at the end of the spring semester will receive their degree and diploma by mail.
Athens State's full summer term will run from May 18 to July 27, and the two summer mini-terms will be May 18 to June 19 and June 22 to July 24. Two weekend terms are also scheduled this summer.
Latham said that roughly 91% of Athens State's students have taken at least one online course.
“That probably has helped lessen the impact (of transitioning to online) on our students,” he said. “Still, our students are affected by this.” Some courses, like art, are difficult to transition to online, he said.
“A large number of our students are taking all of their courses online or a certain amount of their courses online,” he said.
In the fall 2019 semester, Athens State's total student headcount, including undergraduate and graduate students, was 2,945, with 27,798 credit hours, according to university figures. Of the credit hours taken, 68% were online; 15% were blended, with both in-class and online components; and 17% were on-campus.
In the spring semester, the total headcount was 2,787, with 26,369 credit hours, according to Athens State. All courses transitioned to online in March, but originally, of the courses taken by students, 67% of credit hours were online; 18% were blended; and 15% were on-campus.
