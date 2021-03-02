Athens State University will offer a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in art, beginning this fall.
The BFA degree is being added to other art degree programs available at Athens State including BA in art (studio arts or computer graphics options), art with a minor in education, and Drama & Theatre Arts.
A BFA degree is suitable for students who wish to attend graduate school in art and earn an MFA, work professionally as an artist, teach art at a college or university or work in a variety of arts-related professional fields such as commercial arts, arts entrepreneurship and community development, arts organizations, or non-profits.
Coursework for the new degree program will be housed at Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur, a facility that is shared with Calhoun Community College.
