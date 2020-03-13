An Athens woman was charged with identity theft after she was found hiding in a house in Priceville, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Roxanne Richards Hardiman, 35, also is facing a trafficking in stolen identities charge.
The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation into multiple individuals in Morgan and surrounding counties having their personal information taken and used to open accounts with various financial institutions and obtain multiple credit/debit cards and loans.
While in custody at the Morgan County Jail, Hardiman was charged with an additional count of identity theft by the Hartselle Police Department.
Investigators expect additional charges as the investigation continues because to the large volume of victims and accounts.
Hardiman’s bail is set at $115,000.
“While an arrest might provide some justice to a family, the result of this type of crime will have long-lasting effects on the credit and financial stability of those involved,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett. “We urge the public to remain vigilant in the security of their personal information and to report suspicious activity immediately.”
