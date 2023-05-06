The city is getting more than $1.5 million in state funding to realign the Alabama 67-Upper River Road intersection, but at least one city councilman opposes the plan because it would involve adding another traffic light on the state highway.
The Decatur City Council voted 3-1 this week to approve an agreement for $1.53 million in Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Plan II funding to go toward the project. Any costs above that amount would be paid by the city. At the time the city applied for the funding, the full cost was expected to be $1.98 million, meaning the city would pay out about $450,000.
The city has been working on the intersection alignment because of safety and growth in this area of Southeast Decatur. Residents complained at public meetings on a planned apartment complex last summer that the intersection is a safety hazard with several fatalities occurring there.
However, Council President Jacob Ladner voted against the agreement Monday because he said he thinks “it’s a mistake” to add a traffic light at the intersection because it will back up traffic on the highway.
Ladner took the same position as former City Council President Gary Hammon, who was also opposed several years ago to adding a traffic light at that intersection.
“I have real concerns about putting traffic lights on (U.S.) 31 and (Alabama) 67 because those are the two arteries out and into the city,” Ladner said. “A lot of people travel these roads, and I think those two roads should be as free-flowing as possible. I actually think we should be removing traffic lights.”
Ladner said he understands there’s a safety issue with the Alabama 67-Upper River Road intersection but he thinks they have other options. He suggested they could make the intersection a right-turn-only from Upper River Road and eliminate left turns on or off the highway.
“You do have the intersection (with a traffic signal) at Indian Hills where you can take care of some of that traffic,” Ladner said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters, whose District 3 includes this area, pointed out a Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization consultant identified this intersection as a safety problem in 2015.
“I just think this is a good project,” McMasters said. “To me, it doesn’t boil down to is this a right or wrong place to put a (traffic) light. The issue is how do we reconfigure that intersection to where it’s safe."
McMasters said the engineers identified options at the intersection.
The first is doing nothing, which he said really isn’t an option “when the entire MPO target that as one of the most dangerous intersections in the area.”
Another option was to close the intersection so drivers had to find another way to get to Upper River Road from Alabama 67, he said.
The third option is revising the intersection so only right turns are permitted onto Alabama 67 from Upper River Road, as Ladner wants, with a longer acceleration lane for traffic entering 67.
The final option is the realignment plan they chose, McMasters said, which will make Upper River Road perpendicular to Alabama 67, with a traffic signal controlling left or right turns from Upper River to 67.
He said the problem with the Ladner-preferred option is there isn’t enough room for a runway lane for a right turn because of barriers posed by right-of-way acquisition and because a portion of the lane would get into the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. Municipalities usually try to avoid road changes that infringe on a national refuge because of the complex federal approvals that are required.
Of the various options, McMasters said, the most feasible is the one selected, with a realigned Upper River Road and a traffic signal.
“This was the safest option the engineers came up with and, when you’ve got people (engineers) who do this day in and day out, I’m going to defer to the experts,” McMasters said.
McMasters said creating congestion on Alabama 67 with an additional light is a concern but “safety is more of a concern than getting somewhere a minute or two later.”
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city continues to work on obtaining one piece of land on the southeast corner of the intersection.
The Morgan County Revenue Department website says the property, 0.2 of an acre, is owned by Norman and Mary Davenport. A business, Hwy. 67 Used Furniture and Appliances, is located there.
Prewitt said the city made an offer for the recently appraised value of $277,000. Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander said Friday that his office has not received an agreement for the property sale, which indicates negotiations probably are ongoing.
Prewitt said, “We still could face several steps, especially if they don’t accept our offer and we have to condemn it."
He said the amount the city will pay on project construction won't be definite until bids are submitted.
Councilman Hunter Pepper did not attend Monday's meeting.
