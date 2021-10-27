The $98.4 million legal settlement that Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities reached with 3M to resolve a pair of chemical contamination lawsuits represented the best outcome available under state law, attorney Barney Lovelace said Tuesday night.
“The law of Alabama is very, very limiting of what we could recover,” Lovelace told a crowd of about 50 people at a special joint meeting of the Decatur City Council and Morgan County Commission at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the settlement, with only Councilman Billy Jackson opposing it. The commission approved it 3-0, with Commissioner Don Stisher absent.
Lovelace is an outside attorney hired by the city, county and Decatur Utilities specifically for the 3M litigation. He presented a summary of the litigation that his firm Harris, Caddell and Shanks has been involved with since 2002.
The first lawsuit was James St. John vs. 3M Co., and it was originally filed as a workers compensation case in Morgan County Circuit Court in 2002. The second lawsuit was Tennessee Riverkeeper vs. 3M, which was filed in U.S. District Court in 2016.
The courts took the unusual action of placing both cases into one mediation, Lovelace said. The city, county and DU started out as defendants but effectively became plaintiffs "because we had our complaints" against 3M.
The lawsuits allege disposal of PFAS-contaminated industrial waste by 3M and other defendants caused toxins to enter the Tennessee River, groundwater and numerous dump sites in Morgan County.
PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are called "forever chemicals" because they last so long in the environment. They have been associated with serious health conditions, including kidney and testicular cancer, decreased fertility, liver damage, reduced birth weight and damage to the immune system.
Lovelace called the settlement a culmination of decades of work and said it accomplishes three goals: keep the city, county and Decatur Utilities from financial damage; make sure contaminated properties are investigated and remediated; and ensure the environment is cared for long term.
“This settlement is actually for a quarter of a billion dollars,” Lovelace said, referencing not only the $98.4 million settlement but past remediation costs and $5 million that would be paid to some farmers under the St. John lawsuit.
“You will probably see that much (spent) in the future because there’s no cap in litigation and what they have to spend (on mitigation).”
Donnie Lane, of Enersolv Corp., said his Decatur company has been involved in the contamination issues since 2007. His crews tested most of the sites in which 3M is accused of dumping the chemicals.
“It’s important to show how good a shape we are here in Decatur, Alabama,” Lane said.
Lane and Lovelace both declared Decatur’s drinking water as being safe. Both said 3M has been cooperative in finding solutions.
The meeting had a series of experts speak. Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Inc., spoke about the Morgan County Regional Landfill, and Craig Benson, an expert hired in the St. John case, talked about the chemical contamination.
Leon Ashford, lead attorney in the St. John case, and Bill Matsikoudis, lead attorney for Tennessee Valley Riverkeeper, also spoke.
The largest portion of the settlement involves $35 million the city will receive to replace the Aquadome Recreation Center.
A replacement facility will include an indoor pool. The council majority said last week they like the city-owned former Archer-Daniels-Midland property off West Moulton Street as a possible site for the replacement rec center.
The 25-acre Aquadome facility, currently in use, sits above a closed municipal landfill that contains PFAS-contaminated 3M waste, according to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
The city, County Commission and Decatur Utilities will share in another $25 million that the settlement says should be applied “toward redevelopment and recreation projects.”
Lovelace said $7.2 million will go to the city, and $5.4 million each to the county and DU. His firm will receive the remaining $7 million.
In a separate settlement, Decatur City Schools received $1.25 million for the Brookhaven Middle School property that sits over the same closed dump as the Aquadome.
The Decatur Utilities board will vote on the settlement at a 3 p.m. called meeting on Thursday.
