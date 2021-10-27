TUSCUMBIA — The attorney for Brian Lansing Martin, who is accused in the shooting deaths of a Sheffield police officer and another man, filed a motion Tuesday asking the court to ban broadcasting, recording or photographing of future court proceedings related to her client.
Rebecca Green Thomason, who was appointed to represent Martin on Oct. 19, said proceedings in her client’s case have “received widespread publicity, much of which has been inaccurate, false, speculative and inflammatory,” according to her motion.
She also filed a motion seeking a gag order related to the case to prohibit attorneys, parties, witnesses, law enforcement and court personnel connected to the prosecution or investigation of the case from releasing information in any form to any agent or employee of any news media.
Martin, 41, faces four counts of capital murder. He is charged with one count in the death of his alleged roommate, William Clare Mealback Jr., and three counts in the fatal shooting of Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner.
Martin's preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for Dec. 3 in the Colbert County Courthouse. Martin is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.
Martin is also facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Thomason’s argument for the motion to bar the recording, photography and broadcasting of future court proceedings is to “ensure a fair trial and reliable sentencing proceeding.”
“The media has sought at every stage of these proceedings to turn Brian Lansing Martin’s trial into a public spectacle,” she noted in the motion.
Thomason said “extraordinary measures” are required because the prosecution noted it will seek the death penalty.
“Photographic coverage and televised accounts of the crime have portrayed the case in a sensationalized manner and in gruesome detail,” she added in the motion.
