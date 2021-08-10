ARRESTS
• Morgan Medley Goodwin, 36, Holly Pond; three counts of forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Morgan Ila-Jean Rodgers, 31, Decatur; endangering welfare of a child; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Janelle Kerstin Dutton, 31, Woodville; nine counts of forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Eliza Bass, Toney; theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cody Riggs, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jose Sanchez, Tanner; possession of imitation drugs; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
