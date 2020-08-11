Arrests
• Kyle Austin Fisher, 27, 1577 Alabama 36 E., Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Garry Nicholas Neeley, 37, 291 Mack Brown Road, Valhermoso Springs; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Samantha Ashley Lowery, 29, 128 N.E. Walker Ave. Apt. 3, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Jaci Gabrielle Garcia, 23, 110 Fernglen Circle, Meridianville; using a false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elizabeth Eve Anderson, 39, 23712 Slate Road, Apt. D, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Jessica Nichole Dugger, 24, 13441 Marks Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lauren Elizabeth Marsh, 21, 608 McGaugh St. S.E., Hartselle; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Crystal Lynn Blair, 42, 603 Woodland St. N.W., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.