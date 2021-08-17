ARRESTS
• Hayley Grace Williams, 27, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Lisa Taylor Ambrocio, 46, Jasper; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cameron Ernest McGee, 40, Rogersville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Christopher Wayne Barber, 33, Decatur; three counts of fraud; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Peter Sloan Norman, 46, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Falkville police)
• Kera Beth Griffin, 26, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Falkville police)
• Zachary Walker Murphy, 35, Vinemont; failure to register as a sex offender; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jason O’Neal Stovall, 38, Decatur; second-degree assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,000. (Decatur police)
• Jesus Lopez, 24, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Hartselle police)
