Arrests
• Zedric Birgans, 40, 1514 Wadsworth St. S.E., Decatur; first-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Shaquita Lynette Garth, 29, 2424 Gaslight Place S.W. Apt. A, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Hezekiah Chapman, 22, 1413 Brookline Ave. S.W. Apt. 6, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Nathan Thomas Royster, 35, 692 Criscoe Circle, Union Grove; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cristian Martin Rosal, 18, 2903 Frost Drive S.W., Decatur; four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• John Lee Hollin, 28, 119 Lee St. N.E., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
