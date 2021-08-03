ARRESTS
• Antonio Raphael Mosley, 31, Hillsboro; aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance, promoting prison contraband; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Josephine Jakaj, 27, Decatur; drug trafficking; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tabitha Frieda Harbin, 28, Athens; assault via chemical endangerment; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Delton Lee Garrison, 48, Lacey’s Spring; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bethany Leann West, 35, Hazel Green; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Serenity Rhae Thompson, 21, Hartselle; assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
