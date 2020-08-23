Arrests
• Zachary Elias Tarpley, 31, 15805 Hardy Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy Scott Royster, 42, 14473 Bledsoe Road, Apt. 7, Athens; strangulation or suffocation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Christopher Hastings, 35, 109 N.W. Crimson Drive, Apt. 32, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Shelby Nichole Maggart, 29, 416 Stephens Road, Hazel Green; illegal possession of prescription drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Allen Tankersley, 60, 3208 Sweetbriar Road, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
