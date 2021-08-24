ARRESTS
• Kimberly Renae Stubbs, 33, Trussville; forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Carlos Jerome Turner, 44, Decatur; aggravated assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Justin Blake McDougald, 33, Hartselle; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
Thomas Stanley Jr., 47, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alyveya Karlik Langford-Banks, 24, Decatur; third-degree burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Zachary Crowell Robinson, 35, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lucas Allen Hitt, 42, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alicia Allen, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Dobbs, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
