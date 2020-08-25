Arrests
• Derrick Blake Stephens, 35, 2009 Colony Drive Apt. C, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Karl Wesley Hughey, 40, 4939 Elkwood Section Road, Toney; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $8,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian Scott Birdwell, 36, 4720 Lauderdale County 26, Rogersville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Thomas Dewayne Gladden, 54, 703 N. Madison St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Athens police)
• Bobbie Jo Davis, 45, 22689 Snow Lane, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Madison Leigh Widner, 25, 1209 Corsbie St., Hartselle; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• William Gary Randolph, 67, 6552 Lawrence County 327, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jammie Laron Langford, 905 Sixth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.