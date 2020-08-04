Arrests
• Skylar Nichole Olinger, 28, 130 Meadow Drive, Holly Pond; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Maranda Fortenberry, 40, 251 Hobb Ward Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brittany Diamond Thomas, 32, 1204 North St., Somerville; five counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,000. (Priceville police)
• Christopher Larry Scott, 33, 26580 First St., Ardmore; first-degree theft, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danny Lemone Harper, 55, 2206 Wimberly Road, Huntsville; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Athens police)
