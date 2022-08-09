ARRESTS
• Jarquise Marquez Buford, 31, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Isaiah Lee Akers, 22, Eva; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brian Lamont Hubbard, 47, Decatur; trafficking methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $250,000. (Decatur police)
• Ralph Coleman, 21, Dothan; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Anthony Gwen Drane, 36, Cullman; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Adam Jarad Roney, 36, Trinity; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Morgan Jean Ponder, 29, Trinity; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Clayton Eric Gilliam, 44, Lawrence County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Dylan Louis Schnakenberg, 22, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Olandis Ray Bates Jr., 22, Decatur; first-degree robbery, third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $205,000. (Decatur police)
• Anthony Wayne Murphree, 56, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Trinity police)
• Trevor Lee Warren, 21, Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property; facilitating escape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Vincent O’Neal Scales, 41, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Stephen Dolan, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Reeves, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ryan Guenther, Athens; second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Hand, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Hunter Smith, Leoma, Tennessee; two counts of possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mary Ward, Minor Hill, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
